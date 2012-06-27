(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong Kong-based Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd's (SCB) ratings, including Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided below.

SCB's ratings reflect its strong risk absorption ability, underpinned by robust capitalisation, modest loan-to-value ratios and satisfactory collateral. The bank's prudent liquidity management has also been taken into account. Conversely, SCB's ratings are constrained by its small market position and high concentration in the bank and property sectors.

A downgrade may occur if the bank increases its risk appetite to maintain above-average profitability or if Fitch expects asset quality deterioration to materially threaten the bank's capital and liquidity. Fitch considers the latter unlikely as the bank was able to stand up to the agency's stress scenario analysis despite its concentration in banks (40% of assets at end-2011), China (19%), and the real estate sector in Hong Kong and US (47%). The prospect for an upgrade is limited as neither immediate growth in size or reduction of its concentration is likely.

Fitch expects SCB to maintain its high capital ratio (Fitch Core Capital ratio: 17.6% at end-2011) and flexible dividend policy. Operating profitability is under competitive pressure but is likely to remain higher than that of peers as higher non-interest income, including brokerage and wealth management fees, and tight cost control should sufficiently offset falling interest revenue. Its less pronounced focus on non-bank lending in China relative to peers and high collateral coverage (85% in Hong Kong, 88% outside of Hong Kong) should help limit potential loan losses.

SCB's high balance of liquid assets provides some comfort against sudden deposit withdrawals from a loss in confidence. Customer deposits, the bank's main funding source, are well diversified among retail and corporate customers and do not rely on any large single depositor. Only 54% of deposits were allocated for lending at end-2011 and Fitch expects the bank to maintain a sound cash position, which increased to 8.5% of total assets in 2011 (2010: 7.3%).

SCB, a subsidiary of Taiwan's The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, is a tier 3 bank in Hong Kong with a deposit market share of 1.1% at end-2011.

The rating actions of SCB are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'

- Support Rating affirmed at '3'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'