BRIEF-Shawbrook rejects third buyout offer from private equity groups
* Shawbrook - independent directors believe final offer undervalues shawbrook and prospects; advise shareholders take no action with regards to offer
June 27 SP PowerAssets Ltd
* Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of SP PowerAssets Ltd.
* Shawbrook - independent directors believe final offer undervalues shawbrook and prospects; advise shareholders take no action with regards to offer
* At least $1.3 bln of listings expected from InvITs (Adds quotes, background)