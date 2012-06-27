(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 -
Summary analysis -- Landsvirkjun ---------------------------------- 27-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Iceland
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 51512#
Mult. CUSIP6: X5151*
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Feb-2012 BB/B BB/B
18-May-2011 BB/B-1 BB/B-1
20-Oct-2010 BB+/B-1 BB+/B-1
30-Jun-2009 BB/B-1 BB/B-1
18-Dec-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
24-Nov-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB-/A-3
07-Oct-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB/A-3
30-Sep-2008 A+/A-1 A-/A-2
18-Apr-2008 AA-/A-1+ A/A-1
Rationale
The rating on Iceland-based electricity generation and transmission company Landsvirkjun is
based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess as 'b+', based on the
group's "fair" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. They further
include two notches of uplift based on our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that
the government of the Republic of Iceland (BBB-/Stable/A-3) would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "very
high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of
Landsvirkjun's:
-- "Very important" role for the Icelandic government, given Landsvirkjun's dominant
position as the incumbent power company and 64.7% owner of the national transmission grid;
Landsvirkjun's strategic importance to the Icelandic economy; and its central role in the
promotion of power-intensive industries.
-- "Very strong" link with the Icelandic state, given the state's 100% ownership of
Landsvirkjun and our expectation that Landsvirkjun will not be privatized in the medium term;
the provision of ultimate state guarantees for Landsvirkjun's debt; and the risk to the
sovereign's reputation if Landsvirkjun were to default.