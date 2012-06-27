Novartis continues to be a top-five player in the global pharmaceuticals market, in which critical mass is important to support high research and development (R&D) expenditures and marketing activities. For the quarter ended March 2012, Novartis's gross financial debt was $24.6 billion.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that Novartis will achieve temporarily lower sales growth in 2012 and 2013 on a like-for-like basis, as we believe that the effects of the patent expiry on its largest drug, Diovan (cardiovascular), could dilute satisfactory growth from new products such as Gilenya, Lucentis, Tasigna, and Afinitor. However, we believe Novartis's strong product portfolio in oncology, eye care (Alcon) and cardiovascular, together with its promising non-oncology pipeline are likely to be further growth contributors in the longer term future. Altogether, we therefore consider that Novartis has good chances of keeping sales at least stable in 2012 despite potential sizable patent erosion. For most peers, growth has turned slightly negative over the past two years because of increasing price regulation and patent expiries. Novartis' above-average growth potential is in our view a direct consequence of its R&D productivity, which has enabled it to bring a comparatively high number of new drugs to market over the past two years. In addition, we believe that the group's pharmaceutical division's late-stage pipeline is supportive of the ratings and for future growth, as there are no major patent expiries beyond Diovan.

Novartis' EBITDA margin in the 12 months to March 31, 2012, declined slightly on 2011 to 31%, due mainly to restructuring charges in its pharmaceutical division as well as a significantly lower result of its consumer health division. Our base-case scenario anticipates that Novartis could achieve 2012 EBITDA of about $17 billion, compared with more then $18.5 billion on an underlying basis in 2011. This would be reflective of an EBITDA margin contraction to about 29%, from about 32% in 2011, due to our assumptions that Diovan could lose more than $1 billion of revenues in 2012 in the wake of patent expiry, and that the company will need to spend more on R&D and marketing to distribute the company's newly approved drugs. Our assumption of lower 2012 margins also entails a potentially weaker full-year result in the consumer health division, following temporary shutdowns of its Lincoln production site in the U.S. after a FDA inspection had uncovered quality issues. This led to a sharp decline in reported EBIT of $12 million in the first quarter 2012, compared with $265 million in a year-on-year comparison.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We forecast that Novartis will reach a Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to net debt of about 70% in 2012, slightly up on 2011. This expected trend is based on our assumption of a slightly lower FFO of about $14.5 billion in 2012, following the expected profit trend outlined above, as well as on adjusted net debt of about $21 billion, about $1 billion lower than in 2011.

The group's adjusted FFO-to-net-debt ratio decreased to about 60% at the end of March 2012, from 68% at the end of 2011, reflecting higher debt to fund payment of the group's $6 billion dividend. As this has a recurring technical background, we think this will correct over the course of the year, and that credit metrics are likely to recover to about 70% for the full year 2012.

Our base-case scenario assumes about $11 billion free cash flow generation in 2012, compared with above $12 billion in 2011, to be almost fully absorbed by a combination of shareholder remuneration and bolt-on acquisitions. A near full distribution policy is in line with management's revised financial policy focusing more on shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases. Management's decision to continue with opportunistic share-buybacks in 2012 should not jeopardize the ratings, in our view, if there are no further larger legal requirements or any sizable debt-funded acquisitions.

Liquidity

Our assessment of the group's liquidity profile as "strong" reflects our belief that the group's future liquidity uses are likely to be covered by its cash sources by a factor of 1.5x on average for the next two years. We base our assessment on the group being able to generate strong FFO, totaling about $15 billion annually.

As of March 31, 2012, the group had about $5 billion in cash and marketable securities available (stripping out $0.5 billion of restricted cash), and benefited from full availability of a $4.5 billion committed bank line maturing in December 2016. In conjunction with the group's ample free cash generation of about $12 billion, Novartis' short-term financial debt of about $10.7 billion was more than covered.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assumption that Novartis will maintain credit-protection measures commensurate with the ratings, meaning a pension and lease-adjusted ratio of FFO to net debt of more than 50%, which we view as commensurate with the ratings. The outlook also reflects our view that Novartis is likely to maintain its excellent business positions and superior cash-generating ability, which should enable the group to further reduce debt strongly in the future, provided that management is willing to do so.

Given Novartis' track record of returning excess cash to shareholders supported by its stated financial policy, we think a positive rating action is remote. However, it could be triggered by Novartis reaching and sustaining an FFO-to-net debt ratio of above 75%.

We could take a negative rating action if Novartis sustainably generated an FFO-to-net-debt ratio lower than 50%. This could be the consequence of either a sizable acquisition of more than $10 billion, or share repurchases as high as $6 billion with a negative 5% revenue growth. However, we don't expect this because we believe management's focus is on integrating its recent acquisition Alcon.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Principles Of Corporate And Government Ratings, June 26, 2007

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Pharmaceutical Industry, Jan. 22, 2009