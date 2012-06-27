BRIEF-Shawbrook rejects third buyout offer from private equity groups
* Shawbrook - independent directors believe final offer undervalues shawbrook and prospects; advise shareholders take no action with regards to offer
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 -
Summary analysis -- Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. -------------- 27-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Watch Neg/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 440270
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-May-2012 B-/-- B-/--
03-Apr-2012 B/-- B/--
09-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--
26-Jun-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
Our rating on Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. reflects the company's weak liquidity due to weak sales execution and aggressive debt-funded expansion, heightened refinancing risk, weak corporate governance, and continued related-party transactions. These weaknesses are tempered by Hopson's established brand name in tier-1 cities, its diverse revenue stream from a large number of saleable projects, its large and low cost land bank, and good profit margins.
