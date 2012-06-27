(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's (Helaba; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'. The affirmation follows Fitch's assessment of the cover pool's credit risk and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities.

The covered bond rating is based on Helaba's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and a revised Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 11.0% (increased from 9.2%), the combination of which enables Helaba's public sector Pfandbriefe to be rated up to 'AAA' on a probability of default (PD) basis, provided that the OC between the cover assets and the Pfandbriefe is sufficient to sustain the 'AAA' stresses. All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain rated 'AAA' provided the IDR is at least 'BBB' and a two-notch recovery uplift can be reached.

The revised D-Factor of 11% results from Fitch's assessment about the time needed for the liquidation of the cover pool assets in the event of the issuer's default. The assessment has changed due to changes in the pool composition towards assets Fitch regards as less liquid.

Following a detailed analysis using line-by-line data delivered by the issuer, Fitch has also revised its view on the level of nominal OC supporting the 'AAA' rating on a PD basis to 13.2% from 11.3%. The increase is mainly driven by increased loss expectations on the cover pool assets. Fitch has calculated a stressed loss of 5.6% in a 'AAA' rating scenario, whereby the assumed defaults and recoveries for this scenario are 19.8% and 71.6%, respectively. In addition, Fitch increased its refinancing spread assumptions for some of the non-German assets in the pool. The refinancing spread assumptions are used to estimate the marked-to-market haircut on the performing part of the cover pool that needs to be sold to redeem the outstanding Pfandbriefe under the assumption of an issuer default.

The OC supporting a given rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.

As of 30 April 2012, Helaba's EUR15.6bn outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe were secured by a cover pool of EUR19.8bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 26.9%, which is also the lowest level of OC observed in the past 12 month.

Almost all assets (95.5%) and Pfandbriefe (93.5%) are euro-denominated. The remaining assets and Pfandbriefe are USD denominated except a marginal part of CHF and JPY assets. Non-German assets represent around 7.0% of the pool. The programme has an open interest rate position, as around 21.9% of the assets are floating rate compared to only 14.6% of the Pfandbriefe. Fitch has taken all mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses.

More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.