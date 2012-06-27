UPDATE 1-India Grid Trust shares fall on market debut after $350 mln IPO
* At least $1.3 bln of listings expected from InvITs (Adds quotes, background)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Airport Authority Hong Kong ------------------- 27-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Airports, flying
fields, &
services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Dec-2010 AAA/-- AAA/--
31-Jul-2008 AA+/-- AA+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) reflects the "almost certain" likelihood that the government of Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region) (HKSAR: AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to AAHK in the event of financial distress. As a result, the long-term credit rating on AAHK is equalized with the long-term rating on HKSAR. AAHK owns and operates Hong Kong's only airport, which is also a major international aviation hub.
* At least $1.3 bln of listings expected from InvITs (Adds quotes, background)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 9