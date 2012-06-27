(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- PSA International Pte. Ltd. ------------------- 27-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/-- Country: Singapore
Primary SIC: Freight
Transportation
Arrangement
Mult. CUSIP6: 693605
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jun-2006 AA/-- AA/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$1 bil senior unsecured nts due 06/29/2016 AA 28-Jun-2006
US$3.5 bil med-term note Prog 09/04/2009: sr
unsecd AA 04-Sep-2009
US$500 mil 4.625% nts due 09/11/2019 AA 04-Sep-2009
HKD1 bil 3.80% med-term nts ser 002 due
05/26/2020 AA 24-Nov-2009
HKD1 bil 4.27% med-term nts due 02/11/2025 AA 17-Feb-2010
US$500 mil 3.875% med-term nts ser 5 due
02/11/2021 AA 03-Aug-2010
Rationale
The rating on PSA International Pte. Ltd. (PSAI) reflects a "very high"
likelihood that the Singapore-based global port operator will receive
extraordinary support from the Singapore government. The rating also
highlights the company's very strong market position and geographically
diversified operations. Potential pressure on PSAI's cash flow measures due to
increased competition from neighboring ports, the company's possible new
investments, and the exposure of trade volumes to current weak global economic
trends partly offset these strengths.
In accordance with our criteria on government-related entities, our view of a
"very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our
assessment of:
-- PSAI's "very important" role as parent of Singapore's dominant
container terminal operator. We view the Singapore port as a strategic asset
for the government, given the significant contribution of international trade
and related services to the performance of Singapore's small and open economy.
-- Its "very strong" link with the government of Singapore (unsolicited
rating AAA/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+) through Temasek Holdings (Private)
Limited (AAA/Stable/A-1+).
PSAI's 'a-' stand-alone credit profile reflects the company's strong global
market position and operating performance, resulting in a very strong
competitive position. We assess the company's business risk profile as
"strong" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate". PSA Corp. Ltd.
(PSAC; AA/Stable/--), the leading container terminal in Singapore, is PSAI's
dominant asset. The terminal handled about 51% of the group's volumes in 2011.
PSAI also has 29 port projects in 17 countries.
We expect PSAI's performance to remain steady over the next 12 months unless a
significant downturn in the global economy lowers trade volumes. In our view,
the company's diverse customer and geographic base, strong margins, and
long-term contracts ease the earnings risk from the current economic weakness
and rising competition in the trans-shipment market. These strengths allow
adjustable pricing, depending on customers' volumes. While PSAC accounts for
the bulk of the group's assets and cash flows, overseas ports diversify the
group's earnings base.
We expect PSAI's trade volumes to grow 5% in 2012. The growth for PSAC was
about 7% at the end of May 2012. PSAI's throughput volume grew moderately in
2011 despite weaker global economic conditions in the second half of the year,
reaching 57.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), 5.6% more than in
2010. PSAC, which is the world's largest transshipment container hub, handled
29.4 million TEUs in 2011 (6.1% increase from 2010) while PSAI's overseas
ports handled 27.7 million TEUs (5.0% growth) in the same period.
PSAI's operating margins are likely to remain strong due to steady volume
growth and the company's focus on managing costs. Operating margins have
consistently been more than 30% since 2007 due to cost-reduction measures and
high operating efficiency. This has supported cash flow measures, which have
improved or remained steady despite moderate capital expenditure.
PSAI's exposure to a weak global economy and our expectation of the company's
potentially significant capital spending on new investments could weaken its
finances depending on the timing of the capital expenditure.
PSAI's efforts to reduce debt in recent years have added to the company's
flexibility to fund potential capital spending. PSAI repaid about S$2 billion
in debt in 2011 mainly using proceeds from divestment of some assets, reducing
its debt-to-capital ratio to about 41% as of Dec. 31, 2011, from about 49% a
year earlier. We expect the company to continue to prudently manage its
capital expenditure plans and dividend payments depending on trade volumes.
Based on our base-case assumptions, we expect PSAI to maintain a
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.1x-3.4x and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO)
to debt between 20% and 22% in the next 24 months. Our projections are based
on our expectation of a 5% growth in trade volumes in 2012 due to continued
softness in the global economy. We expect growth will return to 7.5% in 2013
barring a severe downturn in the global economy. Our expectations also reflect
current economic conditions in Singapore.
Liquidity
We assess PSAI's liquidity as "strong", as defined in our criteria. We expect
the company's liquidity sources to exceed cash needs for potential capital
expenditure and for managing potential exposure to cyclicality in the industry
by more than 2x.
PSAI's cash balance of about S$3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, is high in our
view. We believe this high cash balance is transitory, but expect the company
to maintain about S$1 billion in cash even if it uses some of the cash to fund
its capital expenditures.
PSAI has minimal debt maturities until 2016, when its US$500 million senior
unsecured notes come due. In addition, we believe PSAI has good relationships
with banks and a good standing in the credit markets.
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:
-- PSAI will have recurring cash flows, with FFO averaging S$1.5 billion
a year.
-- The company will use about S$1 billion for capital spending over the
next 12 months.
-- We believe net sources would be sufficient to cover uses even if the
company's EBITDA declines by 20%.
Outlook
The stable outlook on PSAI reflects our expectation that the company's
performance will be steady for the next 12 months, despite some weakening in
the global economy. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the company
will prudently manage costs, new investment outlays, and dividend payouts
should trade volume falter or remain subdued for a prolonged period. We expect
PSAI to continue to benefit from its close strategic relationship with the
Singapore government.
We could lower the rating if: (1) the government support shows signs of
reducing; (2) PSAI makes substantial dividend payouts from its cash flows; or
(3) the company undertakes significant debt-funded investments, which weaken
its credit profile. A ratio of FFO to debt of less than 15% on a sustained
basis would indicate such weakening.
The rating upside is limited given a likely increase in PSAI's already high
capital expenditure. Nevertheless, we could raise the rating if the company
significantly reduces its debt and substantially improves its operating
performance. A ratio of FFO to debt of more than 30% on a sustained basis
would indicate such improvement.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008