(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 -
Overview
-- The Russian Federation's general government remains in a slight net
asset position, and its liquid external assets exceed gross external debt.
-- Structural weaknesses of Russia's economy, particularly a strong
dependence on commodities, as well as a weak business environment and
institutions, are rating constraints.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term foreign currency rating,
'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term local currency ratings, and 'ruAAA' national
scale rating on Russia.
-- We are raising the short-term foreign currency rating to 'A-2' from
'A-3' following a change in our criteria. The upgrade does not however reflect
a change in our view of the country's short-term creditworthiness.
-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of balanced risks to the
ratings. Vulnerability of the budget and the economy to fluctuations in key
export prices are offset by low government debt levels and the country's
slight net external asset position.
Rating Action
On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB'
long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating and its 'BBB+/A-2' long-
and short-term local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Russian
Federation (Russia). We also raised the short-term foreign currency credit
rating to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. The outlook is stable.