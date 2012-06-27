(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 -
Overview
-- South African casino, hotel, and business convention resort operator
Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd. (Peermont) faces substantial refinancing
risk due to its complex capital structure and a significant debt maturity in
2014.
-- Peermont's EBITDA interest coverage remains weak, in our view, and we
do not believe it will improve without extensive refinancing.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Peermont to negative from
stable, and affirming our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on the group.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Peermont's current capital
structure is unsustainable and there is an increasing risk that the group will
undertake credit-dilutive debt restructuring measures, which we would view as
tantamount to a default under our criteria.
Rating Action
On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from
stable its outlook on South African casino, hotel, and business convention
resort operator Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd. (Peermont). At the same
time, we affirmed our long-term corporate credit and senior secured debt
ratings on Peermont at 'B-'. The recovery rating on the senior secured debt is
unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery
in the event of a payment default.