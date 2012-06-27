(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 -

Summary analysis -- Akademiska Hus AB ----------------------------- 27-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Colleges and

universities

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Oct-1996 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based property company Akademiska Hus are based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'aa-', as well as on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the company's owner, the Kingdom of Sweden (AAA/Stable/A-1+), will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Akademiska Hus in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Akademiska Hus':

-- "Important" role in the economy, in which the company has a recognized and dominant position in supplying the Swedish higher education sector with technically advanced and cost-efficient property. The Swedish government emphasizes higher education as a key priority for the state, and we see Akademiska Hus' operations as vital for the fulfillment of this policy.

-- "Very strong" link with the government. Akademiska Hus is 100% owned by the Kingdom of Sweden. The Swedish government is actively involved in defining the company's strategy, appoints its board, and has a long-term commitment.

We consider Akademiska Hus to possess an excellent business risk profile and this underpins our assessment of the company's SACP. With a market share of 63%, Akademiska Hus is the dominant provider of premises for Sweden's higher education sector. In total, 91% of the company's revenue stems from institutions that are linked to the Swedish government and the state is ultimately responsible for paying the rent for public universities and colleges. Very low vacancy rates and long-term lease contracts with these highly creditworthy tenants provide Akademiska Hus with very stable and predictable cash flow.

Strong demand for premises in key university cities such as Uppsala and Stockholm, where Akademiska Hus has well-established relationships with higher education has resulted in an ambitious investment portfolio. Over the next three years we expect Akademiska Hus' capital expenditures to average about Swedish krona (SEK) 3.3 billion yearly. We consider Akademiska Hus' underlying cash flow to be robust and expect the company to be able to finance a significant part of these investments through cash flow from operations. We expect a portion to be debt financed, increasing Akademiska Hus' ratio of debt to debt and equity to 49% as of year-end 2014, up from 46% as of year-end 2011. However, the company's current moderate leverage together with strong EBITDA interest coverage signals ample debt capacity.

Currently, due to demographic conditions, applications to Swedish higher education are at a high level. This is particularly true in the established university towns, which have seen enrolment increase steadily in recent years. However, demographic trends point to a medium-term decline in the 19-23 age group which is expected to lead to a smaller number of students starting higher education. This could lead to a general decline in demand for premises and less business for Akademiska Hus. However, as we expect the main university cities, where Akademiska Hus generates the majority of its business, to be able to attract steady number of students, we do not consider the prospective overall decline a major concern.

Liquidity

As of May, 2012, Akademiska Hus had available committed bank lines of SEK2.0 billion. In addition, the company had SEK1.7 billion in uncommitted credit facilities with banks. However, although it has never experienced any difficulty in drawing on these facilities, we do not factor them into our liquidity analysis. In addition, Akademiska Hus has issued long-term notes, which balances near-term maturing debt.

In addition, Akademiska Hus' liquidity position benefits from stable and predictable revenue patterns, which are seasonal in nature. The company receives about SEK1.5 billion (including value-added tax) in rental revenue from its tenants every quarter. To reduce the refinancing risks on its funding portfolio, Akademiska Hus matches the redemptions on its short-term debt to coincide with the inflow of rental revenue.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that the Kingdom of Sweden will remain the sole owner of Akademiska Hus over the medium term. It also reflects our expectation that the company will prudently monitor its capital expenditure program and increase debt only moderately.

The ratings could come under pressure if the company's link to, or role on behalf of, the government of Sweden were to decline, or if the company's SACP were to weaken. A materially larger-than-expected increase in leverage, triggered by a substantial fall in profitability or a weakened liquidity position, could place downward pressure on the company's SACP.

Conversely, a positive re-assessment of the company's SACP could trigger an upgrade. Significantly improved profitability together with higher revenue growth could give positive momentum to the company's SACP. A positive re-assessment of Akademiska Hus' role on behalf of the Swedish government could also lead to an upgrade.

