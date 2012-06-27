(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 -
Summary analysis -- Akademiska Hus AB ----------------------------- 27-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Colleges and
universities
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Oct-1996 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
Rationale
The ratings on Sweden-based property company Akademiska Hus are based on the company's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'aa-',
as well as on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the company's owner, the
Kingdom of Sweden (AAA/Stable/A-1+), will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to
Akademiska Hus in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "high"
likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Akademiska Hus':
-- "Important" role in the economy, in which the company has a recognized and dominant
position in supplying the Swedish higher education sector with technically advanced and
cost-efficient property. The Swedish government emphasizes higher education as a key priority
for the state, and we see Akademiska Hus' operations as vital for the fulfillment of this
policy.
-- "Very strong" link with the government. Akademiska Hus is 100% owned by the Kingdom of
Sweden. The Swedish government is actively involved in defining the company's strategy, appoints
its board, and has a long-term commitment.
We consider Akademiska Hus to possess an excellent business risk profile and this underpins
our assessment of the company's SACP. With a market share of 63%, Akademiska Hus is the dominant
provider of premises for Sweden's higher education sector. In total, 91% of the company's
revenue stems from institutions that are linked to the Swedish government and the state is
ultimately responsible for paying the rent for public universities and colleges. Very low
vacancy rates and long-term lease contracts with these highly creditworthy tenants provide
Akademiska Hus with very stable and predictable cash flow.
Strong demand for premises in key university cities such as Uppsala and Stockholm, where
Akademiska Hus has well-established relationships with higher education has resulted in an
ambitious investment portfolio. Over the next three years we expect Akademiska Hus' capital
expenditures to average about Swedish krona (SEK) 3.3 billion yearly. We consider Akademiska
Hus' underlying cash flow to be robust and expect the company to be able to finance a
significant part of these investments through cash flow from operations. We expect a portion to
be debt financed, increasing Akademiska Hus' ratio of debt to debt and equity to 49% as of
year-end 2014, up from 46% as of year-end 2011. However, the company's current moderate leverage
together with strong EBITDA interest coverage signals ample debt capacity.
Currently, due to demographic conditions, applications to Swedish higher education are at a
high level. This is particularly true in the established university towns, which have seen
enrolment increase steadily in recent years. However, demographic trends point to a medium-term
decline in the 19-23 age group which is expected to lead to a smaller number of students
starting higher education. This could lead to a general decline in demand for premises and less
business for Akademiska Hus. However, as we expect the main university cities, where Akademiska
Hus generates the majority of its business, to be able to attract steady number of students, we
do not consider the prospective overall decline a major concern.
Liquidity
As of May, 2012, Akademiska Hus had available committed bank lines of SEK2.0 billion. In
addition, the company had SEK1.7 billion in uncommitted credit facilities with banks. However,
although it has never experienced any difficulty in drawing on these facilities, we do not
factor them into our liquidity analysis. In addition, Akademiska Hus has issued long-term notes,
which balances near-term maturing debt.
In addition, Akademiska Hus' liquidity position benefits from stable and predictable revenue
patterns, which are seasonal in nature. The company receives about SEK1.5 billion (including
value-added tax) in rental revenue from its tenants every quarter. To reduce the refinancing
risks on its funding portfolio, Akademiska Hus matches the redemptions on its short-term debt to
coincide with the inflow of rental revenue.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the Kingdom of Sweden will remain the sole owner
of Akademiska Hus over the medium term. It also reflects our expectation that the company will
prudently monitor its capital expenditure program and increase debt only moderately.
The ratings could come under pressure if the company's link to, or role on behalf of, the
government of Sweden were to decline, or if the company's SACP were to weaken. A materially
larger-than-expected increase in leverage, triggered by a substantial fall in profitability or a
weakened liquidity position, could place downward pressure on the company's SACP.
Conversely, a positive re-assessment of the company's SACP could trigger an upgrade.
Significantly improved profitability together with higher revenue growth could give positive
momentum to the company's SACP. A positive re-assessment of Akademiska Hus' role on behalf of
the Swedish government could also lead to an upgrade.
