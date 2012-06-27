(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Series A pass through certificates (PTCs) of ICICI Bank: Nivas Trust Sr II and ICICI Bank: Indian RMBS Trust Sr VIII as follows:

ICICI Bank: Nivas Trust Sr II

INR231.8m Series A PTCs affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

ICICI Bank: Indian RMBS Trust Sr VIII

INR567.5m Series A PTCs affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by ICICI Bank Ltd for the purchase of residential houses.

For ICICI Bank: Nivas Trust Sr II, according to the payout report of 3 April 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 2.05% of the original pool principal and 13.85% of the current pool principal outstanding. The total available credit enhancement comprised INR35.4m as cash collateral and INR66.7m in subordination. Additional credit enhancement was 230bp of excess interest spread per month. The report also shows that 14.8% of the original pool balance was outstanding as of February 2012.

For ICICI Bank: Indian RMBS Trust Sr VIII, according to the payout report of 20 March 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 1.14% of the original pool principal and 5.70% of the current pool principal outstanding. The total available credit enhancement comprised INR75m as cash collateral and 250bp of excess interest spread per month. The report also shows that 19.9% of the original pool balance was outstanding as of February 2012.