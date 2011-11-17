(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 17- Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank's (CACIB) unsubordinated and unsecured bonds of up to THB3.1bn (with an option to issue up to a further THB3bn) with a maturity of four years a National Long-term 'AAA(tha)' rating.

The 'AAA(tha)' rating, which is the highest on Thailand's National Rating scale, reflects CACIB's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (LTFC IDR) of 'AA-'/RWN being rated higher than Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (LTLC IDR) of 'A-'/Stable.

CACIB's 'AAA(tha)' issue rating could be downgraded if its LTFC IDR falls below Thailand's LTLC IDR. However, this would be unlikely given that CACIB's LTFC IDR is three notches above Thailand's LTLC IDR. Moreover, CACIB's LT FC IDR is aligned with that of its parent (Credit Agricole ; CA) whose Support Rating Floor is 'A+'. This indicates that CA's and CACIB's LTFC IDR would not fall below 'A+' in the absence of a change to CA's Support rating Floor.

CACIB is the corporate and investment banking arm of CA. The bank has small international private banking operations. It is strongly positioned in Europe, has a selective approach in the US and a historical presence in Asia and the Middle East.