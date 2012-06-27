(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the International Local Currency (LC) rating of 16 Indian ABS tranches at 'BBB-sf' with Stable Outlooks.

The review follows the Outlook revision of India's Long-Term Foreign Currency (FC) and LC Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) as well as of many Indian financial institutions' FC IDRs to Negative from Stable (please see rating action commentaries dated 18 June 2012 and 20 June 2012, respectively, at www.fitchratings.com).

The affirmations reflect the performance of the underlying collateral in each transaction being consistently in line with Fitch's expectations. The rating action is also supported by the fact that all transaction counterparties remain eligible as per Fitch's Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions.

Documentation in each transaction requires the replacement of ineligible counterparties. Fitch believes that in the event of a rating downgrade of any transaction counterparty below 'BBB-', adequate measures would be taken to replace it with other eligible counterparty to maintain the current rating of the transaction. This coupled with the continued satisfactory performance of the underlying collateral in each transaction has resulted in the maintenance of a Stable Outlook.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 16 Indian ABS Tranches at â€˜BBB-sfâ€™

here