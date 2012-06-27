June 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to The ADT Corporation's (ADT) proposed offering of $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes. The offering will be comprised of 5-year, 10-year and 30-year senior unsecured notes. The notes will rank equally in right of payment with all of ADT's existing and future unsecured indebtedness. The notes will be initially guaranteed by Tyco International, Ltd. (Tyco; NYSE: TYC), which guarantee will be automatically and unconditionally released upon the occurrence of the planned spin-off of the ADT and Flow Control businesses. ADT intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay intercompany debt and to make other cash payments to Tyco to allow it to fund repurchases or redemptions of its indebtedness. Fitch expects ADT to have approximately $300 million of cash following the spin-off from Tyco.

In addition, Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB+' rating to ADT's $750 million 5-year unsecured revolving credit facility. Tyco is also initially guaranteeing the new credit facility, and its guarantee will be released in connection with the spin-off.

Following the completion of the planned spin-off of ADT, Fitch expects to rate ADT as follows:

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';

--Short-term IDR 'F2';

--Commercial paper 'F2'.

The Rating Outlook is expected to be Stable.

The ratings for ADT reflect the company's strong brand recognition, its national footprint and leading market position, recurring revenue base, sustainable free cash flow (FCF) generation and solid liquidity. Concerns include emerging competition from non-traditional security service providers, risk associated with operating as an independent public company, and contingent liabilities, particularly tax liabilities, related to the spin-offs.

The ratings incorporate ADT's strong competitive position as the largest residential security provider in the U.S. with over 6 million customers and a roughly 25% market share based on company estimates. ADT's competitive position is supported by a nationwide network of over 200 branches, 4,500 sales professionals, and more than 3,800 installation and service technicians. Additionally, the company has nearly 400 certified dealers, which generate about 45% of the company's new accounts.

ADT's subscriber-based business requires significant upfront costs to generate new customers. Capital expenditures, which include dealer-generated accounts and bulk purchases and subscriber systems, totaled $902 million and $801 million in 2011 and 2010, respectively. Capital expenditures represent approximately 30% of annual revenues. Fitch estimates that new customers yield an average cash payback of 3 years.

In spite of the large capital expenditures incurred by the company, ADT has shown the ability to generate sustainable FCF. ADT's subscriber-based business and recurring revenue stream contribute to steady income and cash flow. Revenues have been relatively stable as approximately 89% of its annual sales are recurring in nature. ADT generated roughly $537 million and $269 million of adjusted FCF (Adjusted FCF: Cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) during 2011 and 2010, respectively. Fitch expects ADT will generate annual Adjusted FCF of approximately $500 million-$600 million during the next few years.

Given that the company's financial results tend to be more consistent from period to period (relative to Tyco and Flow Control), ADT may undertake a more aggressive financial strategy compared to its predecessor company. Although it doesn't appear that ADT will employ high leverage in the near term, there may be strategic reasons to increase leverage in a manner that maximizes the long-term value of the company.

Fitch expects ADT will have a solid liquidity position following the spin-off. Fitch expects the company will maintain minimum liquidity of approximately $1 billion, consisting of cash and availability under a $750 million revolving credit facility.

The company expects to incur approximately $2.5 billion of debt in connection with the spin-off. Based on this capital structure, Fitch expects ADT's credit metrics will be solidly in the 'BBB+' rating category. Pro forma leverage as measured by debt to earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is projected to be approximately 1.5x to 1.8x, while EBITDA to interest is forecast to be above 14x for fiscal 2012 (ending Sept. 28, 2012).

While Fitch believes that ADT's competitive position will remain strong in the near-to-intermediate term, the company faces competition from non-traditional security service providers. Several cable and telecom companies have introduced interactive security services that compete with ADT. While the customer base of these companies is substantially smaller than ADT at the current time, this emerging trend could provide significant competition for the company going forward. The penetration rate for cable and internet providers is significantly higher (60%-85% range) compared to traditional security providers (20% range), giving cable and telecom companies a larger customer base to which to sell additional product offerings and/or bundle services at perhaps more competitive prices.

After the spin-off is completed, ADT will be run by a well-seasoned management team, led by Tyco Security Systems' current president, Naren Gursahaney. While the company will have leaders with extensive company and industry experience, there are some uncertainties regarding the company's financial policies beyond the near term. Nevertheless, the company is committed to a solid investment grade rating. Fitch will continually evaluate how management will balance demands from its shareholders while maintaining its commitment to a strong investment grade profile.

As part of the separation, ADT will enter into separation and distribution and other agreements with Tyco and Flow Control which will govern the relationship between the post-separation entities and provide for the allocation of various assets (including trademarks) and liabilities and obligations (related to asbestos, pension and tax-related matters). ADT intends to enter into a Tax Sharing Agreement with Tyco and Flow Control that will govern the rights, responsibilities and obligations of the three post-separation companies regarding certain tax matters. The Tax Sharing Agreement will outline each company's share of certain tax liabilities. Tyco will be responsible for the first $500 million of shared tax liabilities. ADT and Flow Control will share 58% and 42%, respectively, of the next $225 million of shared tax liabilities. Finally, ADT, Tyco and Flow Control will share 27.5%, 52.5% and 20%, respectively, of shared tax liabilities above $725 million. As of March 30, 2012, Tyco has recorded a liability of $411 million related to these tax matters.