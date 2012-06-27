(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report highlighting the expected impact of the mild domestic recession, falling real estate prices, and the turbulence on funding markets and in the eurozone overall on major Dutch banks' performance, risk profile and ratings.

In addition, with the exception of Rabobank, given that the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of the three other major Dutch banks are driven by state support, the report discusses the vulnerability of these ratings to sovereign rating changes

The major Dutch banks covered in the report are : ABN AMRO Bank N.V, ING Bank NV , Rabobank Group and SNS Bank N.V.

