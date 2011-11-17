(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 17- Fitch Ratings has assigned Fondo de Titulizacion del Deficit del Sistema Electrico, F.T.A. (FADE or the issuer) Series 4 bonds' tap issue an expected rating of 'AA-(exp)' with a Negative Outlook.

The rating action follows a tap issuance of Series 4 for EUR325m. There is no rating impact on the outstanding series 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 FADE bonds (all rated 'AA-'/Negative) as a result of the tap issuance. All series are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government and hence the ratings are credit-linked to the sovereign rating of Spain. Any change in the sovereign rating is likely to lead to a change in the rating of the bonds. As the terms of the guarantee remain unaltered, this tap issuance has no impact on any of the rated series.

FADE bonds are backed by the outstanding electricity tariff deficit credit rights in Spain that have not yet been securitised. The programme may also purchase the credit rights from the tariff deficits expected to occur in 2011 and 2012 (once such deficits have been legally recognised by ministerial order). FADE is able to issue different series of bonds up to the current programme limit of EUR22bn and subject to certain conditions in the programme documents. Each series can have different terms, such as different maturity dates and interest rates. However, it is a condition under the programme documents that all the bonds issued will be fully guaranteed by the Spanish government.

FADE currently has EUR8.50bn of bonds outstanding, which will increase to EUR8.95bn following this latest issuance and the issuance of series 6 (unrated) for an amount of EUR125m due on 18 November 2011.