Nov 17- Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC's (CB)
proposed subordinated debentures of up to LKR1bn a National Long-Term rating of 'AA-(lka)'. A
full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.
The proposed debentures are rated one notch below CB's National Long-Term rating
to reflect their debt-like features. The debentures will have a maturity of five
years with principal repayment as a bullet payment on maturity. Coupon payments
will be annual at fixed rates, and do not contain any deferral clauses. The
debentures are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange alongside CB's other
listed and rated debentures. The issuance is aimed at strengthening CB's Tier 2
capital base.
CB's ratings reflect its solid domestic franchise, sound profitability and its
strong capital position. A reversal of asset quality trends or deterioration in
capitalisation may exert pressure on CB's ratings.
Established in 1969 but tracing its origins to 1920, CB is the largest private
bank and third-largest licensed commercial bank in Sri Lanka, accounting for 10%
of banking sector assets at end-2010.
CB's ratings:
National Long-Term rating: 'AA(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Outstanding subordinated debentures: 'AA-(lka)'
Proposed subordinated debentures of up to LKR1bn: assigned 'AA-(lka)'