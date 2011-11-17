(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 17- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Tirupati Agencies Pvt. Ltd. a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Tirupati's small scale of operation with only revenues of INR317m for FY11, as well as its weak and deteriorating credit profile, with low interest coverage of 1.4x in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) compared with 1.8x in FY10.

The ratings also reflect customer concentration as evidenced by the adverse impact on Tirupati of the termination of agency contract with Japan's NSK in FY10 for the sale of ball and roller bearings, which saw its revenue halved to INR317m in FY11 from INR658m in FY10. NSK was the major business driver for the company, accounting for over 50% of total revenue in FY10.

Fitch views liquidity - as measured by interest coverage - as the primary credit consideration for trading companies such as Tirupati, as it reflects the ability to service the interest commitments on working capital borrowings, which is the main source of funding for trading companies in meeting working capital requirements. Fitch expects liquidity for Tirupati to be under pressure in the short term on account of its termination of business relationship with NSK. Hence, the ratings may be upgraded only if interest coverage exceeds 1.4x as a result of improvement in its EBITDA margins or better deployment of its borrowed funds

Tirupati was incorporated in 1981 and is engaged in the trading of local ball and roller bearings in the aftermarket. In FY11, it reported an EBITDA margin of 4.4% (FY10: 2.7%).

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Tirupati's bank loans, as follows:

- INR80m fund-based limits: 'Fitch B-(ind)'

- INR6m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'