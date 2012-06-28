LONDON, June 28 Oil major Shell again
extended a deadline for Cove Energy shareholders to
accept its offer, giving itself more time to decide its next
move as it vies with Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production
to acquire the explorer.
Shell said on Thursday it was extending the deadline for
Cove shareholders to accept its $1.8 billion bid to 11 July
after receiving valid acceptances for around 3.5 percent of
shares by the time the latest offer period closed at 1200 GMT on
Wednesday.
PTT said on Monday that it had acceptances from just 0.25
percent of Cove shares by the initial deadline for its higher
offer of $1.9 billion, which it extended to July 2.
Shell and state-owned PTT have been battling to buy Cove
since February, lured by Cove's position in huge gas fields
discovered off the coast of Mozambique.