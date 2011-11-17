(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based auto retailer AutoNation Inc. intends to refinance its $1.172 billion unsecured credit facilities.

-- The refinancing bolsters the company's liquidity by extending maturities and relaxing covenants, although the latter could lead to higher leverage.

-- We are affirming our corporate credit and issue-level ratings on AutoNation.

-- Our rating outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that AutoNation's resilient business model and moderate financial policies, combined with stabilization in the U.S. retail auto markets, will allow it to sustain or improve credit measures in the two years ahead, even if the U.S. economy remains weak.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its BBB-/Stable/-- corporate credit rating on AutoNation Inc. The company intends to refinance its unsecured credit facilities. The refinancing bolsters the company's liquidity by extending maturities and relaxing covenants, although the latter could lead to higher leverage if the company chooses.

"At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' issue-level ratings on the company's other senior unsecured debt, including its $300 million 7% notes due April 15, 2014 of which $15 million remains outstanding, and $400 million 6.75% notes due April 15, 2018," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nancy Messer. AutoNation's subsidiaries guarantee the senior notes, which rank equal to the revolving credit facility, and are subordinate to approximately $1.5 billion of secured floor-plan liabilities. The unsecured notes are rated one notch below the corporate credit rating, because as of Sept. 30, 2011, secured debt was over 20% of assets.

AutoNation expects its new senior unsecured credit facilities to consist of a $1 billion revolver and $500 million term loan, both having an expiration of December 2016. The total leverage covenant for the duration of the facility is pegged at 3.75x (compared with 3.25x in the existing facility), and total debt to capitalization ratio will be 65% (compared with 60% existing). We do not expect to rate these facilities. Upon execution of the new facilities, however, we will withdraw our ratings on the following debt issues, since proceeds from the new facilities will be used to repay the existing facilities:

-- $479.4 million term bank loan due July 18, 2014;

-- $54 million term bank loan due July 18, 2012;

-- $57 million revolving credit facility bank loan due July 18, 2012; and

-- $581.6 million revolving bank loan due July 18, 2014.

The ratings affirmation reflects our view that the proposed credit facilities refinancing has a neutral effect on the company's creditworthiness. The ratings on AutoNation also reflect the company's satisfactory business risk profile (the company has a high degree of variable costs and some stable revenue sources) and significant financial risk profile. The financial profile's characteristics include consistent free cash flow generation and adequate liquidity, but also FFO to total debt under 30%. The satisfactory business profile reflects our view of AutoNation's resilient business model, including stability of EBITDA relative to revenues (the company has a high degree of variable costs and multiple revenue sources) and a very profitable service business not dependent on vehicle sales.

