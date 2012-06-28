UPDATE 1-Kinnevik sells out of Germany's Rocket Internet
* Dispute over valuation of major start-ups (Adds shares, company, analyst comment)
June 28 Tokyo Electric Power Company, Incorporated (TEPCO)
* Moody's affirms TEPCO's ratings and negative outlook.The affected ratings are its Ba3 corporate family rating; Ba2 senior secured rating; and B1 long-term issuer rating.
* Dispute over valuation of major start-ups (Adds shares, company, analyst comment)
KAMPALA, June 8 Uganda said on Thursday it hopes to close a loan deal of up to 325 million euros ($365.92 million) this month with a UK government credit agency and Standard Chartered Bank for an international airport to service its oil industry.