June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional's (BTPN) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(idn)' with Stable Outlook and its IDR750bn bond to be issued under its bond programme at 'AA-(idn)'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

BTPN's ratings reflect its sound profitability, strong capitalisation and robust liquidity position relative to its domestic peers. Its small franchise and less diversified business profile are the main rating constraints. The ratings also take into account the bank's exposure to high-risk micro-financing, particularly in an economic downturn. Rating downside pressure may result from significant asset quality deterioration, which Fitch believes is unlikely in the near- to medium-term.

Fitch expects the bank's core profitability to weaken and its asset quality to deteriorate as loans from its recent rapid growth season in the near- to medium-term. However, the bank's core profitability - as measured by return on asset (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) - should remain above that of highly rated Indonesian banks. ROA and ROE were at 3.5% and 28.8% respectively at end-2011 versus peers' average of 2.7% and 23.9%

As micro financing is considered more risky than pension loans - the mainstay of BTPN's lending portfolio - Fitch expects net charge-offs to rise in the medium-term. BTPN's gross non-performing loans (NPL) ratio was 0.7% at end-2011 and 1.6% (1.8%) when write-offs and recoveries are included.

Net interest margin (NIM) narrowed to 12.2% at end-2011 from 12.6% in 2010, but remains one of the highest among Indonesian banks. The lower NIM was mainly due to a shift from high-yield unsecured loans to lower-yield secured loans in the micro loans portfolio. Fitch expects such high NIM to be unsustainable and to fall in medium-term.

Despite its small size compared with its highly rated peers, BTPN managed to grow its assets by 35% in 2011 (2010: 55%). However, management expects loan growth to continue to slow to 25%-30% in the near- to medium-term. Deposit funding, mainly driven by high-cost deposits, remains stable. Fitch expects the bank to maintain its profitability given its high-margin business.

Fitch expects BTPN's holding of liquid assets (41% of total deposits at end-2011) to provide sufficient buffer in an economic downturn.

Established in 1958, BTPN is a medium-size public bank focused on the pension market. In March 2008, TPG Nusantara S.a.r.l (TPG) acquired a 71.6% stake in BTPN. At end-2011, TPG held 59.7% of the bank's shares and the rest was publicly owned (42.1%).

The following ratings of BTPN have been affirmed:

- National Long Term rating at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable

- Bond I/series A 2012 and series B 2014 at 'AA-(idn)'

- Bond II/series A 2013 and series B 2015 at 'AA-(idn)'

- Bond III/series A 2013 and series B 2015 at 'AA-(idn)'

- Bond programme I/series A 2014 and series B 2016 at 'AA-(idn)'