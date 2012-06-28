(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - Fitch Ratings says that MIE Holdings Corporation's (MIE, 'B'/Stable) proposed USD100m investment for a 51% stake in Sino Gas & Energy Limited (SGE) will not have an immediate impact on its ratings. This is because MIE's current 'B' rating has built in adequate headroom for investments of this size.

Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, MIE will progressively inject USD90m in SGE and pay USD10m to Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited for 51% of SGE. Following the proposed acquisition, MIE will have majority representation on the board of SGE, which has natural gas assets (prospective resources of 1.799 trillion cubic feet) in the resource-rich Ordos Basin in the Shanxi Province of People's Republic of China.

The gas resources acquired are still in the exploration stage and the current development plan indicates that the USD90m from MIE will be sufficient to fund initial exploration costs. The gas fields acquired are located in or close to gas pipeline hubs with existing major natural gas trunk lines.

The proposed transaction will be funded by MIE's existing cash-on-hand. As a result, MIE's credit metrics will be weakened; Fitch expects its leverage, as measured by funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage, will be around 2x in 2012 and 2013 (end-2011: 1.2x). Under the current rating, MIE can tolerate a rise in is funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage above 3x and a decline in FFO gross interest coverage below 4.5x, on a sustained basis, before Fitch considers a negative rating action.

The 'B' rating on MIE's USD400m 9.75% due 2016 senior notes is not affected by the SGE investment. However, if material senior ranking debt were to be raised by subsidiaries in the future, the senior unsecured rating and Recovery Rating may be negatively affected.

MIE's ratings reflect the upstream nature of its operations and the consequential exposure to potential oil price volatility. The ratings also reflect that its size is in line with other oil and gas companies in the 'B' category.