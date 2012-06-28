(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 -
Summary analysis -- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA -------------------------- 28-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Chemical
preparations,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 42550U
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-May-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
14-May-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based branded consumer goods and adhesives manufacturer
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Henkel) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view
of the group's strong business risk profile and its modest financial risk
profile.
Henkel's key business strengths include the company's solid market positions
in continental Europe in home care and personal care products and its
worldwide leading positions in adhesives, sealants, and surface-treatment
sectors. Henkel owns strong brands but discloses lower profitability in the
consumer goods segments than its leading peers. However, despite tough market
conditions in Western Europe, the group has steadily improved its operating
margin over the past few years. The adhesives business partially exposes
Henkel to cyclicality, though it enjoys strong growth prospects as well as
potential for higher profitability, with market conditions more favorable for
adhesives price increases than for the consumer goods sector.