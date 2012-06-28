The rating on Borets is constrained by the company's relatively small scale of
operations, limited product, customer, and geographic diversification in a
capital-intensive and competitive industry. Another constraint on the rating
is Borets' exposure to the inherent risks of operating in Russia, where we
understand the company generates most of its EBITDA.
In our view, these factors are partly mitigated by the company's leading
position in the ESP market, which has sound long-term growth perspectives and
somewhat limited cyclicality since the bulk of Borets' revenue derives from
the replacement of existing pumps or aftermarket services.
Our assessment of the financial risk profile as significant reflects the
capital-intensive nature of Borets' business and the company's relatively
limited liquidity cushion that relies on free cash flow generation and limited
adverse working capital swings. Borets' credit metrics are relatively strong
for the current financial risk score--we expect that debt to EBITDA, including
our adjustments, will be about 1x at year-end 2012--but the score also takes
into account the risks of operating mainly in Russia.
While we recognize the strategic importance of Borets for its 38.5%
shareholder, Switzerland-based oilfield products and services company
Weatherford International Ltd. (BBB/Stable/A-2), we rate Borets on a
stand-alone basis, with no formal rating uplift related to Weatherford's
ownership.
S&P base-case operating scenario
We anticipate mid-single-digit revenue growth in Russian ruble terms in 2012,
primarily stemming from continuously sound market fundamentals and the
development of international activity. We anticipate Borets' revenue to be
broadly stable in Russia as we expect the company to maintain its market
positions and continue to benefit from the ongoing need to replace aging pumps
(average ESP pump life is less than three years). Additionally, Borets profits
from high turnover, deriving from the trend of replacing older socker rod
pumps with their more efficient ESP pumps.
While our previous expectation of an adjusted EBITDA margin of above 15% in
2011 was not met due to factors such as raw material cost increases, we
continue to anticipate a gradual improvement in the adjusted EBITDA margin to
slightly above 15% in 2012, as Borets should benefit from the positive effects
of its international expansion and the restructuring of its U.S.-based
operations.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
For 2012, we anticipate that Borets will generate positive free operating cash
flow (FOCF) in excess of $30 million, owing to its positive operating
performance and the containment of its cash outflows related to a change in
working capital of around $10 million. We note, however, that working capital
changes were negative over the past two years and could have a detrimental
impact on FOCF this year as well. We expect capital expenditures (capex) to be
around 6% of revenue in 2012 (mostly growth capex) as Borets will need to
accommodate new international contracts and cope with the ESP market trend
toward more rental contracts, which requires higher capex. We do not
anticipate that Borets will make any significant acquisition.
As a result, we anticipate that credit metrics will slightly improve in 2012,
including a decrease in debt to EBITDA to around 1.0x, which is comfortably in
line with the 'BB-' rating.
Liquidity
We currently view Borets' liquidity as adequate, under our criteria. On March
31, 2012, the company had cash and cash equivalents of about $68 million. We
understand Borets has no committed bank lines available, and according to our
methodology, we do not consider Borets' overdraft facilities as a reliable
liquidity source for the purpose of our analysis.
The available cash position covers mandatory debt payments of about $40
million falling due within the next 12 months, until March 2013. However,
given the absence of committed backup facilities and the amortizing nature of
existing bank facilities, the company will have to rely on future FOCF or new
funding sources to meet its debt maturities in the coming years.
In our base-case scenario, we expect Borets to generate enough FOCF, above $30
million for 2012, to meet upcoming debt maturities. According to our
forecasts, Borets' liquidity sources should exceed overall uses by some $20
million this year, a modest absolute amount. If used up, we would consider
changing our liquidity score to "less than adequate." As noted, changes in
working capital historically have had a significant impact on FOCF, which
makes liquidity vulnerable to unexpected working capital changes.
Most of Borets' loan agreements contain financial covenants that are tested
semiannually. Most covenants were met with comfortable headroom in December
2011 and our view of Borets' liquidity as "adequate" factors in our
expectation that the company will maintain this covenant headroom. The only
exception is the debt service coverage covenant, on which Borets voluntarily
maintains tight headroom by weighing its discretionary capex to accommodate
growth while meeting covenants.
Our assessment of Borets' liquidity position continues to incorporate
potential shareholder support in the form of cash injections, if needed.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Borets will be successful in
gradually expanding its geographic presence and protecting its market
positions, as well as improving its operating margin over time. We anticipate
an adjusted EBITDA margin slightly above 15% in 2012. We expect Borets to
improve its credit metrics, owing to our projection of FOCF generation of
around $35 million in 2012, which would result in adjusted debt to EBITDA of
around 1x.
Downside risk is primarily driven by the ability to generate FOCF. Borets
currently benefits from some headroom in terms of credit ratios and leverage.
That said, a significant cash outflow due to working capital or other factors
negatively impacting FOCF could weaken the company's liquidity situation, in
which case we could consider a downgrade. We would consider lowering the
rating if Borets increases its leverage above the adjusted debt to EBITDA
ratio of 2.0x. However, we believe that lower revenue or margin could be
compatible with the current rating level if liquidity remains healthy.
Upside potential in the medium term may materialize from the company's growing
scale, successful geographic diversification, and gradual
stronger-than-anticipated performance.
