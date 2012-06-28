(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - In a newly published report, Fitch Ratings says covered bonds represented 43% of European bank issuance in Q112. Issuance was slightly down from Q111, which reflected lower bank debt issuance overall. The continued high share of covered bonds stems from: difficult access to unsecured markets for vulnerable banks; potential that some or all senior unsecured bonds will be "bailed in"; heightened cost of unsecured funding; and favourable regulatory treatment as liquid assets.

Total outstanding covered bonds relative to the aggregated balance sheets for Fitch's rated universe was stable in 2011 compared to 2010, and the agency expects covered bond issuance to remain a preferred funding source for banks. Covered bond usage is rising in some banks, but Fitch does not view increasing dependence on covered bonds as a risk for any of its rated banks. For non-specialist issuers, the importance of covered bonds to a bank's overall funding structure depends on the extent to which the bank is able to fund loans with deposits, and deposit funding is increasing in many banks.

Secured bank funding has increased during the past two to three years, particularly for southern European banks. The increase relates primarily to borrowing from the European Central Bank and is driven by significantly reduced access to unsecured debt capital markets for many banks. Higher asset encumbrance is resulting from both increased secured funding and requirements for additional collateral.

Covered bond and other secured issuance has reduced funding pressure on those banks unable to fund on an unsecured basis, consequently reducing the probability of these banks failing. However, by posting collateral, fewer assets would remain for senior unsecured creditors in case of default, increasing potential loss rates. Investor sentiment lies in the trade-off between structural subordination and low default rate for banks.

