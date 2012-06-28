(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 -
Summary analysis -- Bertelsmann AG -------------------------------- 28-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: PRINTING AND PUBLISHING
PUBLISHING
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-May-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
10-Jun-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based media group Bertelsmann AG reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view of the cash-generative nature of Bertelsmann's
well-established and diversified consumer media businesses and its supportive
financial policy. Bertelsmann owns the world's largest consumer book
publisher, Random House, and 92.3% of Europe's largest broadcaster, RTL Group
S.A. (RTL; BBB+/Stable/A-2). Bertelsmann is a European leader in magazines and
periodicals through Gruner + Jahr. Bertelsmann also has a strong presence in
contract printing, business services, and storage media through its Arvato
division.