June 28 -
Summary analysis -- FCE Bank PLC ---------------------------------- 28-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/NR Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Oct-2011 BBB-/NR BBB-/NR
01-Feb-2011 BB/NR BB/NR
02-Aug-2010 BB-/NR BB-/NR
03-Nov-2009 B/NR B/NR
20-Nov-2008 B-/NR B-/NR
31-Jul-2008 B/NR B/NR
07-Jul-2008 B+/NR B+/NR
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/NR
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Below Average
and Adequate (-1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -1
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Very strong capitalization.
-- Regulated status.
-- Modest reliance on intercompany funding
-- Consistent, conservative strategy
Weaknesses:
-- Monoline auto finance lender, dependent on parental sales capability.
-- Completely wholesale funded.
-- Sizable dealer exposure.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on U.K.-based car finance company,
FCE Bank PLC is stable, reflecting the outlook on its ultimate parent, Ford
Motor Co. (Ford; BB+/Stable/-), and the fact that FCE's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) is currently two notches above the long-term rating on Ford.
Were we to raise or lower the ratings on Ford by one notch, this would result
in a similar change to the ratings on FCE, thereby maintaining the one-notch
differential between the counterparty credit ratings on Ford and FCE.