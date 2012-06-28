(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG's ('Phoenix') rated EUR506m guaranteed senior unsecured bond, issued by PHOENIX PIB Finance B.V. to the same level as the company's IDR, which is currently 'BB' from 'B+' and removed the Rating Watch Positive placed on 25 June 2012.

The rating action follows Phoenix's announcement of the premature redemption of its EUR1.485m existing syndicated loan facility and its replacement with a new syndicated facility totalling EUR1.35bn. Other debt elements including ABS and factoring facilities, bilateral lines and the Italian Facilities, guaranteed and ring-fenced with the Italian sub-group, will continue to exist.

The new facility ranks pari passu with the bond. It is unsecured and is guaranteed by the same subsidiaries that guarantee the bond, accounting for at least 75% of consolidated turnover and EBITDA.

Fitch notes that Phoenix's secured debt is well below the 2x threshold that Fitch typically applies under its generic recovery approach to avoid any subordination for unsecured bondholders.

Phoenix's Long-term IDR is 'BB' with a Stable Outlook.