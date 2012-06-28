(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Far EasTone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. ------- 28-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Taiwan
Primary SIC: Telephone
communications,
exc. radio
Mult. CUSIP6: 30733Q
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Mar-2006 A-/-- A-/--
22-Dec-2004 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Far EasTone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. reflect the company's
strong position in Taiwan's oligopoly wireless telecommunications market and
the company's modest financial risk profile. High regulatory pressures on Far
EasTone's profitability and high business concentration on mobile services
partly offset these strengths. We assess Far EasTone's business risk profile
and financial risk profile as "Strong" and "Modest".