June 28 -

Summary analysis -- Experian Finance PLC -------------------------- 28-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

retail stores,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Nov-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

21-Nov-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based Experian Finance PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of global credit information service provider Experian PLC (not rated; together with Experian Finance, Experian), reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's business risk profile as "strong." This assessment incorporates Experian's leading position in credit information services, strong operating track record, and solid free cash flow generation. We consider the ratings to be constrained by what we see as Experian's moderate financial policies, resulting in our assessment of an "intermediate" financial risk profile.