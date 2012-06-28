(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 - Fitch Ratings believes that EU power generation businesses face falling margins in
thermal generation, an uncertain investment framework for the non-renewables business and high
investment needs in the next five to 10 years. These challenges, which are highlighted in a
newly published report, add to the inherent risks of a naturally cyclical and capital-intensive
sector.
Pure generators are the most vulnerable, while the rating impact will be more
limited for integrated utilities as their cash flow profile benefits from the
presence of more stable regulated activities (such as power distribution) or
quasi-regulated activities (renewables).
Fitch expects margin erosion in thermal generation due to weak power demand and,
from 2013, the full auctioning of CO2 allowances. Utilities also face high costs
from adapting their generation fleet to meet EU policies on renewables and CO2
and other emissions reduction targets.
The most likely reason for credit pressure is unfavourable changes to energy
policies, resulting in a material deterioration of cash flows. Fitch believes
that the risk of policy changes has increased due to the eurozone crisis, the
recession in several EU countries, and also rising energy costs.
Investments in new conventional capacity are difficult to justify due to weak
forecast demand, relatively low wholesale power prices, a political preference
for renewable energy in many countries and the increased importance of volatile
CO2 allowance prices in feasibility studies. Fitch believes that new-build
nuclear plants in the EU will need some form of direct or indirect government
support. Many existing and planned nuclear plants face increased costs due to
additional safety requirements following the Fukushima accident.
Investments in renewables, primarily wind farms, are likely to account for the
highest portion of capacity additions in the EU until 2020, supported by
generally favourable remuneration frameworks, albeit exposed to policy shifts.
Sector challenges, together with the reduced lending capacity of European banks,
are likely to result in more difficult and costly access to bank funding, in
particular for utilities biased to coal-fired plants. Fitch expects the trend
for bond funding becoming a more prevalent source of funding for EU utilities at
the expense of bank loans to continue.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EU Power Generation: Mounting Difficulties
here