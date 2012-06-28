(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We believe B&N Bank's historically high concentration risks in Russia's weak construction and commercial real estate sectors will continue to decline. This has led us to change our assessment of the bank's risk position to moderate from weak.

-- In our view, B&N Bank also has a moderate business position, weak capital and earnings, average funding, and adequate liquidity. We assess B&N Bank as having sufficient liquidity for the next 6-12 months.

-- We are therefore raising our long- and short-term credit ratings on Russia-based B&N Bank to 'B/B' from 'B-/C' and the Russia national scale rating to 'ruA-' from 'ruBBB+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our anticipation of a continuous improvement of the bank's risk position within the next 12-18 months as lending concentrations reduce and if the bank successfully implements its new strategy.

Rating Action

On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on Russia-based B&N Bank to 'B' from 'B-' and the short-term counterparty credit rating to 'B' from 'C'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we raised the Russia national scale rating to 'ruA-' from 'ruBBB+'.