UPDATE 2-Swedish government softens plans for higher bank bailout fees
* Government still plans new bank tax before 2019 (Adds Fin Min, analyst comment)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- NXP B.V. -------------------------------------- 28-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Semiconductors
and related
devices
Mult. CUSIP6: 62947Q
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Jul-2011 B+/-- B+/--
20-Oct-2010 B-/-- B-/--
24-Mar-2010 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
15-Jul-2009 CCC/-- CCC/--
13-Jul-2009 SD/-- SD/--
08-Jun-2009 CC/-- CC/--
03-Apr-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
02-Apr-2009 SD/-- SD/--
04-Mar-2009 CC/-- CC/--
20-Nov-2008 CCC/-- CCC/--
12-Sep-2008 B-/-- B-/--
21-Nov-2007 B+/-- B+/--
25-Jul-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Dutch semiconductor manufacturing group NXP B.V. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of NXP's business risk profile as fair and its financial risk profile as aggressive.
* Government still plans new bank tax before 2019 (Adds Fin Min, analyst comment)
* Special committee has invited shortlisted bidders to submit their firm proposals by 30 June 2017 for final evaluation