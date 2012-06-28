(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- NXP B.V. -------------------------------------- 28-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Semiconductors

Mult. CUSIP6: 62947Q

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Jul-2011 B+/-- B+/--

20-Oct-2010 B-/-- B-/--

24-Mar-2010 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

15-Jul-2009 CCC/-- CCC/--

13-Jul-2009 SD/-- SD/--

08-Jun-2009 CC/-- CC/--

03-Apr-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

02-Apr-2009 SD/-- SD/--

04-Mar-2009 CC/-- CC/--

20-Nov-2008 CCC/-- CCC/--

12-Sep-2008 B-/-- B-/--

21-Nov-2007 B+/-- B+/--

25-Jul-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Dutch semiconductor manufacturing group NXP B.V. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of NXP's business risk profile as fair and its financial risk profile as aggressive.