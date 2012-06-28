(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - Fitch Ratings says in its latest bi-annual global Sovereign Review and Outlook that the economic and rating outlook in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) remains dominated by the differential impact of recent high oil prices on oil exporters and oil importers, the soundness of policy regimes and reform ambitions, and political risks.

Oil Producers Still Benefitting from High Prices

Although the oil price has fallen from its peak in March, Fitch's latest forecast is for the Brent oil price to average USD107/bl this year, well above estimated budget breakeven prices for the major GCC producers. Geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear ambitions subsided in Q212 but are likely to re-surface in H2 with renewed talks between Iran and the P5+1 making little progress.

Saudi Arabia's budget breakeven price has eased to just over USD70/bl as production has risen substantially to make up for sanctions constrained production in Iran and in an attempt to achieve what it regards as a fair price of USD100/bl. Its balance sheet is benefiting strongly from higher oil production and prices. Strong fiscal and current account surpluses - a feature also shared with Kuwait and Abu Dhabi - will allow Saudi Arabia to continue with its ambitious infrastructure programme. More active labour market policies are also beginning to have an impact on employment of Saudis in the workforce.

A number of African oil producers have attracted positive rating actions this year due to the combination of improved public finances and stronger policy regimes. Gabon and Angola were placed on Positive Outlook in April and May, respectively. In both cases, oil revenues are improving and being deployed more effectively, especially on critical infrastructure which will benefit medium term growth and employment prospects.

In Nigeria, the scrapping of the expensive gasoline subsidy in January, although partly rolled back after popular protests, nevertheless marks important progress and has contributed to this year's steady increase in international reserves. A tighter budget has also played a part, based on a conservative oil price of USD72/bl and only a modest spending rise. However, all these countries still have limited room for manoeuvre in the event of sustained low oil prices and their response to further price weakness will provide important evidence of whether lessons have been learned from 2009, when weak oil prices brought severe macroeconomic stress.

Political Risk Weighing on Some Countries

Fitch downgraded Egypt's ratings to 'B+'/Negative on June 15th reflecting mounting political risk. The transition path to a new and inclusive system of governance after June's presidential elections was dashed by a ruling from the Supreme Electoral Court on the eve of the election. This held that the parliamentary elections which concluded in February were unconstitutional and would have to be re-run, with parliament disbanded in the meantime. This will further delay the writing of a new constitution, leaves the powers of the new president unclear and the longevity of any new government uncertain. At best, this will complicate decision making and further delay an agreement with the IMF and restoring the economy to a sustainable path.

Lebanon's budget process remains stalled, with the economy in an uneasy equilibrium with bank deposits continuing to increase - providing a critical source of government debt finance - while growth has slowed sharply. The budget deficit is likely to widen this year with the debt ratio at best stabilising, bringing to an end three years of strongly positive debt dynamics. Elections will be held next year making a near term break of the policy paralysis unlikely, while conflict in Syria threatens to exacerbate long-standing political tensions in Lebanon.

Policy Concerns Weigh on Some Ratings

Fitch placed South Africa's ratings on Negative Outlook in January due to a reduction in fiscal space and a deterioration in growth prospects compared to peers. South Africa's recession in 2009 and a counter cyclical policy response, whilst appropriate, has weakened its public finances, which are now no better than 'BBB' range peers, having previously been a rating strength. Potential growth prospects have also declined.

Investor confidence has also been damaged by the debate within the ANC over mining nationalisation. This will come to a head at this week's ANC policy conference, which should provide more clarity on the future policy regime. However, political uncertainty will continue until the ANC's leadership conference at the end of the year which will choose the presidential candidate to run in the 2014 election. This back drop is not conducive to the tough structural policy choices, particularly in the labour market and education area, needed to address South Africa's critical problems of unemployment and skills shortage.

Elsewhere in Africa, Fitch placed Zambia's 'B+' rating on Negative Outlook in March due to mixed policy messages from the incoming government which raised concerns about the direction and pace of economic and political reform. A 30% fall in copper prices this year also presents challenges for the new government and raises the premium on policy mistakes.