(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Ltd. ------- 28-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Nov-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Ltd. (HKT) reflects the
company's leading position in Hong Kong's fixed-line telecommunications and
broadband markets and its well established network infrastructure. The rating
also reflects HKT's stable and recurring operating cash flows. The highly
competitive nature of Hong Kong's telecommunications industry and risks
associated with the moderately aggressive financial policies and growth
strategies of HKT's parent, PCCW group, temper these strengths. The group's
"significant" financial risk profile also constrains the rating.