June 28 -

Summary analysis -- Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Ltd. ------- 28-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Nov-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The rating on Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Ltd. (HKT) reflects the company's leading position in Hong Kong's fixed-line telecommunications and broadband markets and its well established network infrastructure. The rating also reflects HKT's stable and recurring operating cash flows. The highly competitive nature of Hong Kong's telecommunications industry and risks associated with the moderately aggressive financial policies and growth strategies of HKT's parent, PCCW group, temper these strengths. The group's "significant" financial risk profile also constrains the rating.