(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 18- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Surya Processors Private Limited's (SPPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings benefit from the company's sound operating track record of more than 25 years in fabric processing, predominantly domestic sales (99%) - which are more stable than export sales - and its established position as a key manufacturer and trader of woven interlinings in the domestic market.

The ratings factor in the company's ability to achieve 35.5% yoy revenue growth in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), stable operating EBITDA margins over the last three years (FY11: 7.9%, FY10: 8%, FY09: 8.3%) and still comfortable net interest coverage of 3.92x in FY11 (FY10: 5.2x).

The rating are constrained by weaker net financial leverage (measured as net debt to EBITDA) of 9.54x in FY11 (FY10: 7.2x), and tight liquidity as reflected by high working capital utilisation levels. Leverage increased as completion of capex was delayed by two quarters, leading to lower-than-expected earnings in FY11. However, with the commencement of additional capacity in February 2011, and no further planned capex, Fitch expects the company to de-leverage in FY12.

Positive rating action may result from significant growth in revenue and EBITDA leading to net debt/ EBITDA below 5x. Conversely, negative rating action may result from a sustained fall in operating profitability and/ or a sudden increase in working capital requirements due to volatility in raw material prices that could cause a delay in de-leveraging or tightened liquidity. Failure to improve net debt/ EBITDA below 7x in FY12 is also seen as a negative rating trigger.

Incorporated in 1986, SPPL is a fabric weaver and processor, manufacturing a wide range of textile-based products. In FY11, SPPL reported revenue of INR766m, EBITDA of INR60.17m, and net income of INR7.96m.

Fitch has also affirmed SPPL's bank loans as follows:

INR164.4m term loan (reduced from INR224.5m): 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

NR170m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR120m): 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/ 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

INR15m non fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR10m): 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'