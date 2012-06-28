(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- OAO Severstal --------------------------------- 28-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Jun-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
14-Jun-2011 BB/-- BB/--
17-Jul-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--
24-Jul-2007 BB/-- BB/--
Rationale
The ratings on the Russian vertically integrated steel group OAO Severstal are constrained
by our view of the highly cyclical, capital-intensive, and competitive nature of the steel
industry. Steel margins are relatively weak and, in our view, will continue to be pressured by
global macroeconomic uncertainties. In addition, Severstal is exposed to the risk of operatingin
Russia, where its key cash-generative assets are located.
The key factors supporting the ratings include Severstal's healthy credit metrics and
moderate financial policy. While steel margins are under pressure, Severstal benefits from full
vertical integration into iron ore and coking coal mining, where margins continue to be robust
and price declines are much less pronounced. Severstal's low cost position in Russia and its
solid share on the Russian steel market additionally support the rating.
S&P base-case operating scenario
We expect Severstal's 2012 EBITDA to be considerably lower than $3.6 billion generated in
2011, owing to relatively weak steel prices. Still, we expect Severstal's mining segment to
perform healthily because declines in iron ore and coking coal prices have been much less
pronounced. Furthermore, now that expansion and modernization investments have been completed at
Severstal's North American plants, we expect this segment to increase its profits moderately. In
the longer run, we expect steel margins to improve somewhat but mining margins to gradually
soften, which should translate into about $2.7 billion-$3.2 billion EBITDA on average through
the cycle. Nevertheless, the steel industry is highly volatile, and we therefore expect
Severstal's profitability to fluctuate with the industry cycle.