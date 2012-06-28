June 28 -
Summary analysis -- Severstal Columbus LLC ------------------------ 28-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Delaware
Primary SIC: Steel foundries,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Feb-2010 B/-- B/--
Rationale
The rating on Severstal Columbus LLC, a U.S.-based steelmaker indirectly 100%
owned by Russian steelmaker OAO Severstal, reflects the company's stand-alone
credit profile, which we assess at 'b-', plus one notch for parental support
from Severstal. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) reflects our view of
Severstal Columbus' "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile.