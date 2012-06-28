June 28 - Many U.S. structured finance asset types showed rating stability that was higher than expected and far better than has been widely reported, according a new report from Fitch Ratings.

Fitch's analysis confirmed that that the RMBS and related real estate CDO sectors' ratings performed the poorest among all structured finance sectors. However, Fitch's study also revealed that some troubled sectors like CMBS have seen rating performance better than many had been led to believe. 'Some may be surprised to see that 'AAA' CMBS and CLO ratings remained largely stable despite the severe economic and credit stress,' said Managing Director Rodney Pelletier.

Excluding bonds exposed to residential real estate Fitch's study showed that over 90% of 'AAAsf' rated bonds remained investment grade or were paid in full during the 2008-2011 period. Even the much maligned CMBS sector saw 94% of its 'AAAsf' ratings remain investment grade or paid in full.

Deconstructing the CDO sector shows that CLOs performed remarkably well despite stress on its underlying corporate credits. Fitch's study shows that over 96% of 'AAAsf' CLO bonds remained investment grade or paid in full.

Further, numerous ABS sectors, notably credit cards and autos, had rating performance that could only be described as 'stellar'. Fitch reported little or no downgrades despite the deep economic and credit stresses during the 2008-2011 period. 'ABS ratings remained virtually immune to the stress of the credit crisis with over 90% of 'AAA' ABS ratings remaining stable or being paid in full,' said Pelletier.

Fitch's study encompasses the four-year period between January 2008 and December of last year. Unlike past reports, Fitch's new piece moves past the four major assets (ABS, RMBS, CMBS and Structured Credit) and drills down into performance among various securitization sub-types.

