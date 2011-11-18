(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 18- Fitch Ratings has placed seven tranches of four Spanish structured finance (SF)
transactions on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows:
Bancaja 13, FTA, notes (ISIN ES0312847009): 'A-sf'; Placed on RWN
IM Cajamar Empresas 3, FTA, notes (ISIN ES0347544001): 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN
IM Cajamar 5, FTA, notes (ISIN ES0347566004): 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN
IM Cajamar 5, FTA, notes (ISIN ES0347566012): 'AAsf'; Placed on RWN
IM Cajamar 5, FTA, notes (ISIN ES0347566020): 'Asf'; Placed on RWN
IM Cajamar 6, FTA, notes (ISIN ES0347559009): 'AAsf'; Placed on RWN
IM Cajamar 6, FTA, notes (ISIN ES0347559017): 'Asf'; Placed on RWN
The rating actions reflect the transactions' exposure to Banco Popular Espanol
(BPE; 'BBB+'/RWN/'F2') and Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito's
(Cajamar; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), as remedial actions have not been fully implemented following
their respective downgrades (see 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Major Spanish Banks Following
Sovereign Downgrade' dated 11 October 2011, and 'Fitch Rates Spain's Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar
'BBB+'; Downgrades Cajamar to 'BBB+'/Negative ' dated 07 October 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).
BPE acts as bank account provider to Bancaja 13 FTA which has a senior note rated 'A-sf'.
Under Fitch's SF counterparty criteria, the minimum rating threshold is 'BBB+'/'F2' with no RWN
status to support SF notes rated at or below 'A+sf'.
Cajamar acts as swap provider and swap collateralisation agent, and BPE acts as swap
collateralisation account provider to IM Cajamar Empresas 3 FTA, IM Cajamar 5 FTA and IM Cajamar
6 FTA. The senior notes of these transactions are rated in the 'AAsf' and 'AAAsf' categories.
Under Fitch's SF counterparty criteria, the minimum rating threshold is 'A'/'F1' to support SF
note ratings at the 'AAsf' category and above.
The agency's understanding of the transaction documents is that remedial actions should have
been implemented by now to adequately mitigate the counterparty exposures. For exposures that
cannot be addressed by collateralisation (eg issuer account banks), Fitch's criteria envisages
remedial action being completed within 30 calendar days of the downgrade trigger event.
Resolution of the RWN will depend upon the implementation of appropriate remedial action, which
could potentially lead to the affirmation of the notes. Failure to take such action could result
in material downgrades, particularly for the senior notes of the capital structures. Fitch
expects to resolve the RWN within four weeks.
Fitch has closely monitored the implementation of remedial actions on the entire inventory
of affected transactions (see "Fitch Determining Spanish Structured Finance Counterparty
Exposure to Cajamar Rating" dated 13 October 2011), and has identified cases where such actions
have been fully completed. In particular, TDA Cajamar 2 FTA and IM Cajamar Empresas 1 FTA have
mitigated their exposure to Cajamar as reinvestment account provider.