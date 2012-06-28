BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates on strategic review
* Special committee has invited shortlisted bidders to submit their firm proposals by 30 June 2017 for final evaluation
June 28 -
Ratings -- Cable & Wireless Ltd. ---------------------------------- 28-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Telephone
communications,
exc. radio
Mult. CUSIP6: G17416
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Mar-2010 BB/B BB/B
01-Feb-2006 BB-/B BB-/B
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
£200 mil 8.75% bnds due 08/06/2012 B+ 16-Feb-2010
ZAGREB, June 8 Croatia's central bank said on Thursday it had bought 186 million euros ($209 million) from commercial banks in its second intervention on the local foreign exchange market this week to ease appreciation pressures on the kuna currency.