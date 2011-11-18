(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 18- The performance of Japan's five major banking groups rated by
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services remained stable in the first half of fiscal
2011 (April 1, to Sept. 30, 2011). The consolidated net profits of the five
groups increased 18%. However, their profitability remained modest with return
on assets (ROA) at 0.5%, and we expect it to drop in fiscal 2012 (ending March
31, 2013) as one-off credit cost write backs are unlikely to be repeated on the
same scale. Although the impact from the Great East Japan Earthquake in March
has so far been limited, and credit costs decreased substantially year on year,
exposure to Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc. (TEPCO; B+/Watch Dev/B)
remains a risk, in our view. This is because there remains a risk if the
government decides to request banks to forgive a significant portion of their
loans to TEPCO. Meanwhile, the revenues of the five major banking groups fell
slightly; a drop in net interest income from domestic lending was offset by
higher revenue from their overseas lending businesses and an increase in trading
gains on bonds. Losses on equity holdings also pressured their profits.
The outlooks on the five banking groups remain stable. The five major
banking groups are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG;
A/Stable/--), Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (Mizuho FG; A/Stable/--),
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG; A/Stable/A-1), Resona
Holdings Inc. (NR), and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.
(NR).
Most of the rated major banks have revised upward their fiscal 2011 (ending
March 31, 2012) profit forecasts, reflecting mainly lower-than-expected credit
costs and higher trading gains on bonds. Standard & Poor's believes that the
banks' full-year forecasts for fiscal 2011 are achievable. However, their
asset quality and profitability may be pressured beyond fiscal 2012, in our
view. Significant appreciation in the yen and the economic downturn in the
U.S. and Europe have pressured the creditworthiness of leading Japanese
manufacturers. In turn, negative impact on the export industry may hurt the
overall corporate sector including small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and
could negatively affect the banks' asset quality. At the same time, weak
domestic loan demand as well as low net interest margins are also putting
pressure on the banks' profitability. Bond trading profits, which have
contributed favorably to the banks profits, are expected to decline
substantially amid the current low interest rate environment. Nevertheless, we
expect the negative impact on the asset quality and profitability to be at a
manageable level, if Japan's economy rebounds as expected. Standard & Poor's
expects Japan's GDP to grow at 2.0%-2.5% in 2011.