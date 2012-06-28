June 28 -

Overview

-- In our view, U.K.-based telecommunications services provider Cable & Wireless Communications PLC (CWC) is likely to significantly improve its discretionary cash flow generation over the near term, as a result of lower dividend payments and capital investments.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on CWC to stable from negative, and affirming our 'BB/B' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that CWC is likely to report relatively stable revenues, maintain an EBITDA margin of about 30%, and improve its credit metrics as a result of debt repayment with excess cash and free cash flow.

Rating Action

On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.K.-based telecommunications services provider Cable & Wireless Communications PLC (CWC) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings on CWC.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue ratings on the GBP200 million senior unsecured bonds due March 2019 issued by Cable and Wireless International Finance B.V., and the GBP200 million senior unsecured bonds due August 2012 issued by Cable and Wireless Ltd.

In addition, we affirmed our issue rating of 'BB' on the $500 million senior secured bonds due February 2017 and the $400 million senior secured bonds due January 2020, both issued by CWC's financing subsidiary Sable International Finance Ltd.