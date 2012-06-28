BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties updates on strategic review
* Special committee has invited shortlisted bidders to submit their firm proposals by 30 June 2017 for final evaluation
June 28 Hidroelectrica S.A.
* Moody's downgrades Hidroelectrica's ratings to Caa1 from B2; negative outlook
ZAGREB, June 8 Croatia's central bank said on Thursday it had bought 186 million euros ($209 million) from commercial banks in its second intervention on the local foreign exchange market this week to ease appreciation pressures on the kuna currency.