June 28 -

Summary analysis -- L'Air Liquide S.A. ---------------------------- 28-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Positive/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Industrial gases

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Jul-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

06-May-2004 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on France-based industrial gas supplier L'Air Liquide S.A. (AL) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "excellent" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

AL's "excellent" business risk profile benefits from its leading global position in the profitable and predictable, albeit capital-intensive industrial gas industry. Gas and Services--notably oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen--accounted for 89% of group sales in 2011. A high 36% of the company's gas sales in 2011 were supplied by tonnage (large quantities supplied onsite or by pipeline), which provides long-term and well secured offtake volumes with quick energy pass-through clauses. Another credit-supportive factor is AL's higher-than-peer-average share of gas sales to the health-care industry (16% of Gas and Services sales in 2011). AL also benefits from its consolidated industry structure, with high barriers to entry given high invested capital bases and the use of sophisticated technology. The company has a diverse customer base by end-market and region, with a declining share in Europe (52%), a growing share in Asia-Pacific (24%), and a stable share in the Americas (22%). Furthermore, we consider the industrial gas market benefits from favorable market trends, with demand growth rates about twice that of GDP and significantly accelerated rates in emerging markets. The group has strong technological know-how and its own engineering and construction division. These strengths are offset somewhat by AL's exposure to the currently challenging European market and cyclicality in some important end-markets, such as steel and electronics.

The company's "intermediate" financial risk profile reflects its modest leverage, with adjusted ratios of funds from operations (FFO) to debt expected to remain at close to 40% and robust cash flows. Free cash flow capacity is equally strong when measured against maintenance capital spending, but less visible as the company continues to invest heavily. A relative weakness is the shareholder-friendly policies and currently low free cash flows after dividends.

Key business and profitability developments

For 2012 we expect AL's Gas and Services sales to expand by 4%, as seen in the first quarter, which is below the 7.5% reported in 2011 and below the 7%-8% annual average growth we foresee for the industrial gas industry. This factors in the difficult economic conditions in Europe, for which we assume zero GDP growth under our base case. However, we understand AL's exposure to Italy and Spain is relatively modest at about 10% of sales.

AL reported EUR14.5 billion in sales in 2011, ahead of Linde AG (A/Stable/A-1; EUR13.8 billion sales) and U.S. competitors Praxair Inc. (A/Stable/A-1; EUR8.1 billion sales), and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (A/Stable/A-1; EUR7.3 billion sales). For 2013-2015 we foresee stronger sales growth, on the back of an assumed gradual economic recovery but also as a result of continued hefty investments. AL plans, for instance, 28 plant start-ups (above EUR10 million individual investment) in 2012 (up from 18 in 2011), the bulk of them in developing markets. Management forecasts the share of gas and services sales in developing economies will double to 33% by 2015, up from 22% at end March 2012.

Our base case also assumes EBITDA margins will stay resilient at close to 25% over 2012-2015, in line with levels achieved over 2009-2011 and thanks to annual efficiency gains targeted by management of EUR200 million.

Key cash flow and capital-structure developments

In our base-case credit scenario, we anticipate that AL will be able to maintain adjusted FFO to debt of 40% over the next few years. This factors in the company's EUR12 billion investment target over 2011-2015 in line with the "ALMA 2015" plan announced by the company in 2010 (EUR1.8 billion spent in 2011). About EUR2 billion of this is earmarked for bolt-on acquisitions in developing economies and the company's health-care business, while leaving headroom for a midsize acquisition to fuel growth.

We forecast AL's FFO will rise over 2012-2015 from about EUR2.8 billion to about EUR3.5 billion, compared with sizable annual organic investments of about EUR2 billion, of which about one-third is maintenance-related. Consequently, we foresee modest free cash flow after dividends, with the company maintaining its shareholder-friendly payout ratio of about 50% (EUR0.72 billion paid out in 2011). Factoring in headroom for acquisitions, we assume in our base-case scenario that the company's adjusted debt will increase gradually to about EUR8.5 billion in 2015 from EUR7 billion at year-end 2011.

Liquidity

We classify the company's liquidity as "adequate", under our criteria, as we expect liquidity sources to exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the following 12 months.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, key sources of liquidity for the next 12 months amounted to EUR6.7 billion, including:

-- Reported cash and short-term investments of EUR1.8 billion, of which we consider EUR0.1 billion as tied to operations;

-- Long-term committed bilateral credit lines of EUR2.1 billion maturing over the next seven years; and

-- Estimated FFO of about EUR2.8 billion in 2012.

This compares with liquidity needs of EUR4.7 billion in the same period, including:

-- Significant short-term bond and bank debt maturities of EUR1.4 billion, to which we add EUR0.4 billion under the company's commercial paper programs;

-- Capital expenditures of about EUR1.8 billion;

-- Dividend distributions of about EUR0.7 billion;

-- Acquisitions in the vicinity of EUR0.2 billion; and

-- Potential moderate cash outlays of EUR0.2 billion related to working capital.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade in the next 12-18 months if AL can sustain adjusted FFO to debt of about 40% and maintain a track record of supportive financial policies consistent with such a ratio. A higher rating would still allow modest to midsize acquisitions within the range of management's stated medium-term plan.

A revision of the outlook to stable could result from a larger acquisition than we currently expect or from a more aggressive approach to dividends and/or share buybacks. We could also revise the outlook to stable if adjusted FFO to debt dropped to 35% as a result of adownturn without near-term prospects of recovery.