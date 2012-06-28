June 28 -
Summary analysis -- Evonik Industries ----------------------------- 28-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Chemical
preparations,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-May-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
06-May-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
21-Sep-2010 BB+/B BB+/B
Rationale
The ratings on German chemical manufacturer Evonik Industries (Evonik) are
underpinned by its "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial
risk profile. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services equalizes the ratings on
Evonik's fully owned subsidiary, Evonik Degussa GmbH, with those on the
parent. Evonik is 74.99% owned by public entity RAG-Stiftung and 25.01% by
funds of private equity investor CVC Capital Partners. The group has been
considering the possibility of an IPO, although recent market uncertainty has
delayed it.