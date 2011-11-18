US STOCKS-Wall St gains as tech stocks recover, banks rise
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 18- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Kiran Infra Engineers Limited's (KIEL) National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings have been withdrawn due to a lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of KIEL.
Fitch migrated KIEL to the "Non-Monitored" category on 6 May 2011 (see Fitch Migrates Kiran Infra Engineers' Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category', available at www.fitchratings.com).
KIEL's bank loan ratings have been withdrawn as follows:
- INR11.4m term loans: 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn;
- INR20m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn; and
- INR320m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn.
