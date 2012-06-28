(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 -

Summary analysis -- Yara International ASA ------------------------ 28-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Norway

Primary SIC: Chemical

Rationale

The ratings on Norway-based Yara International ASA incorporate our view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile, which is supported by its position as the world's largest distributor of fertilizers, its strong marketing network, and its position as the leading global producer of premium fertilizers. The ratings further reflect our view of the group's operational flexibility with respect to sourcing and production capacity, strong liquidity, and currently robust credit metrics. Yara's production is geographically diverse, with large-scale plants in global locations.

The ratings are constrained by the high cyclicality of the nitrogen business and the group's exposure to volatile and rising energy costs, and particularly its high exposure to European gas prices. Overall, we believe only a modest part of production benefits from cheap gas.

The ratings on Yara also reflect the group's stand-alone credit quality. The government of the Kingdom of Norway (AAA/Stable/A-1+) owns a large minority stake (36.2% as of March 31, 2012), but Yara is run as a commercial enterprise. Accordingly, we view its government role as of "limited importance". Furthermore, we view the link between the government and the group as "limited".

Key business and profitability developments

On the basis of Standard & Poor's own forecasts and price estimates, we expect Yara to generate a strong operating performance in 2012 with EBITDA, including dividends from joint ventures, of NOK14 billion or more. This reflects currently favorable market conditions due to high demand for fertilizers, high prices, and low fertilizer exports from China given export taxes.

For the first quarter of 2012, EBITDA, including dividends from join ventures, stood at NOK4.2 billion. In the longer term, growing world population, limited arable land, rising living standards, and improving diets should encourage fertilizer demand. Fertilizer markets are, however, subject to large seasonal fluctuations, weather conditions, and large supply-demand fluctuations. Yara relies to a larger extent than its peers on more expensive European gas, which could affect margins in the near term. In 2013-2014, we expect the group's operating performance to decline gradually from its currently very strong levels. In the 12 months ended March 2012, Yara's EBITDA margin stood at a very high 19%. While this is low compared with other fertilizer manufacturers, Yara's EBITDA margin is reduced by its distribution activities, which account for about 30% of EBITDA.

In our mid-cycle credit scenario, in which we assume conservative urea prices of $350-$400 a ton in 2013 (well below the average $450 a ton achieved in the 12 months ended May 31, 2012), we envisage annual EBITDA of NOK11 billion-NOK14 billion, including dividends from joint ventures.

Key cash flow and capital-structure developments

Yara's credit metrics have been very strong for the rating for several quarters, and we expect them to remain so for the remainder of 2012. Assuming no acquisitions, our updated base case now envisages FFO to debt of about 100% as of year-end 2012.

Funds from operations (FFO) to debt improved to 134% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 as underlying cash flow generation benefited from increased volumes, high fertilizer prices, and strong margins from complex NPK fertilizers. Discretionary cash flow was about NOK4.9 billion, largely explaining the reduction in adjusted debt, which stood at NOK8.7 billion on March 31, 2012, compared with NOK14.8 billion on Dec. 31, 2010.

In line with management guidance, we expect Yara to spend 40%-45% of its net income on dividends and share buybacks.We also expect Yara to undertake acquisitions from time to time. Accordingly, we factor into the rating the fact that adjusted FFO to debt before an acquisition or at the top of the cycle needs to be stronger than the 35% we would expect in midcycle.

Liquidity

We classify the company's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria because we expect liquidity sources to exceed needs by more than 1.5x over the next 12-24 months, among other factors.

In our base-case scenario, Yara has the following liquidity sources:

-- Reported cash and equivalents of NOK8.8 billion on March 31, 2012 of which we view NOK700 million as tied to operations;

-- We estimate FFO of NOK8.5 billion-NOK9.5 billion in 2012.

-- An $840 million credit facility, which we understand Yara is in the process of signing. In our view there is significant headroom under the only principal covenant which stipulates net debt to equity in the consolidated accounts of 1.4:1.0.